Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe storm threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The loaded pattern will continue with more showers & thunderstorms.

Most of what we see today is the scattered stuff. That means that most of you will have plenty of dry time today.

The main focus of the severe weather concerns shows up from Wednesday night to Thursday morning. A potent cold front will be moving through the region. It will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms.

Here’s the breakdown:

A line of storms develops late Wednesday

Strong to severe elements will come together

Damaging winds will be the primary threat

Some storms could feature rotation meaning tornadoes are possible

Large hail is also possible

By the end of the week, we end up dry and comfortable. Some of the pleasant temperatures will carry forward to the weekend. These numbers will be lower than our peak heating for the middle of the week.

Take care of each other!

