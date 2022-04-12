Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with several Lexington robberies

James H. Baker, 30
James H. Baker, 30
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with several Lexington robberies.

James H. Baker, 30, has been charged with four counts of robbery.

Police say the robberies happened in the 3000 block of Pimlico Parkway from April 4 - 9.

According to Lexington police, on Saturday, April 9, officers responded to a call about a robbery that had just happened in the 3000 block of Pimlico Parkway. Officers were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody a short time later.

PREVIOUS: Police say armed robbery suspect in custody after running through Lexington neighborhood

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Baker was also the suspect in three additional robberies that all occurred on Pimlico Parkway.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

