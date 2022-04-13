Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very active weather day taking shape with a major severe weather threat taking shape across our region. This is ahead of a potent storm system that’s been on our radar for more than a week now.

The greatest severe threat is across the west and this is where the SPC has a Moderate Risk for severe storms. That risk fades the farther east you get in the state.

The tornado risk comes in two waves. The first comes with the potential for supercell thunderstorms to go up tomorrow afternoon in the west. If those get going, major hail and strong tornadoes will be possible.

The next potential comes from the line of severe storms sweeping across western Kentucky during the late afternoon and early evening. That line then makes it’s way into central Kentucky during the late evening hours and then into the east well after midnight. That line will weaken the farther east it gets, but it can still pack a damaging wind threat with it all the way to the eastern Kentucky mountains.

Better weather quickly moves in for Thursday with low 60s and some sunshine. Friday looks good with temps in the 60s with clouds increasing. Those clouds can spit out a shower or storm Friday night and early Saturday as chillier air moves in from the northwest.

The setup behind this can get ugly, but that may not happen unto Sunday night and Monday, leaving us with a chilly but decent Easter Sunday with temps in the 50s.

