Dontaie Allen transferring to Western Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After three years with the Kentucky basketball program, Dontaie Allen has announced he will be transferring to Western Kentucky. Allen entered the transfer portal on March 24.

The Pendleton County native made his announcement through a social media post on Wednesday.

Your playing small does not serve the World ‼️ #committed pic.twitter.com/yxA1SC8ZS1 — Dontaie A11en (@dontaieallen11) April 13, 2022

During his two seasons on the court, Allen avergaed 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. His playing time decreased last season, appearing in only 18 games where he played an average of 6 minutes.

