Dontaie Allen transferring to Western Kentucky

Allen entered the transfer portal on March 24
Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) works against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) works against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After three years with the Kentucky basketball program, Dontaie Allen has announced he will be transferring to Western Kentucky. Allen entered the transfer portal on March 24.

The Pendleton County native made his announcement through a social media post on Wednesday.

During his two seasons on the court, Allen avergaed 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. His playing time decreased last season, appearing in only 18 games where he played an average of 6 minutes.

