Advertisement

Dontaie Allen transfers to Western Kentucky

(WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years in Lexington, Dontaie Allen has found a new home.

The Pendelton County native and former Mr. Basketball announced Wednesday morning that he is committed to play at Western Kentucky.

Allen announced his entering of the transfer portal on March 24. He averaged 3.9 points per game and 1.4 rebounds per game in his two seasons in the Blue and White. He received fewer minutes of playing time over the last few games of the 2021-22 season at UK.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say firefighters were dispatched to a building at the corner of Church Alley and...
Boy falls through skylight in Winchester
Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to...
WATCH | A sneak peek inside new Buc-ee’s opening Tuesday in Richmond
We're tracking severe storms across the commonwealth.
Tracking severe weather in central Kentucky
Fire investigators say 33-year-old James Ryan Purdy has since been arrested on 14 counts of...
Suspect in string of Lexington dumpster fires arrested
Veto overrides and possibly a last-ditch effort to get some high-profile bills passed are on...
Lawmakers override slew of vetoes from Governor Beshear

Latest News

Buffalo's Adebola Adeyeye (25) rebounds against Ball State's Chyna Latimer (2) during the first...
Kentucky women’s basketball signs transfer Adebola Adeyeye
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being...
Rhyne Howard named WKYT Athlete of the Week
Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) works against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA...
Dontaie Allen transferring to Western Kentucky
UK hammers Bellarmine.
UK run rules Bellarmine 11-1 in seven innings