Head of state police upbeat about overcoming staff shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Backed by a big pay raise, the head of Kentucky’s lead statewide police agency sees signs that its ranks will be replenished after a prolonged staffing crunch.

State police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. spoke about the personnel upswing at a bill-signing ceremony Tuesday.

One measure awards state police troopers a $15,000 pay raise. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear proposed the amount, which was approved by the Republican-led legislature.

The pay bump is expected to improve KSP’s recruitment and retention efforts.

KSP has 856 full-time sworn troopers and officers, which is 150 short of the agency’s sworn strength in 2006.

