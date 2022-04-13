Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe weather threat

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms could blow in later today.

We’ve been talking about the severe weather threat since last week and now we are finally at the critical point. Showers & thunderstorms will come in two waves. The first round will move through early in the day. Those storms could include some stronger elements. Most of the concerning weather will not take shape until tonight.

A line will blast into Kentucky tonight and it has all the makings of a severe weather setup.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • A line of strong storms arrives between 8pm and 11pm
  • The primary threat is damaging wind
  • Large hail could develop
  • Tornadoes can’t be ruled out

The other side of the front will include some calmer weather. It still looks wet, but calmer.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say firefighters were dispatched to a building at the corner of Church Alley and...
Boy falls through skylight in Winchester
Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to...
WATCH | A sneak peek inside new Buc-ee’s opening Tuesday in Richmond
We're tracking severe storms across the commonwealth.
Tracking severe weather in central Kentucky
Fire investigators say 33-year-old James Ryan Purdy has since been arrested on 14 counts of...
Suspect in string of Lexington dumpster fires arrested
Veto overrides and possibly a last-ditch effort to get some high-profile bills passed are on...
Lawmakers override slew of vetoes from Governor Beshear

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching Your Easter Weekend
Temps look better
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Milder temps for a few days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in change
We're tracking severe storms across the commonwealth.
Tracking severe weather in central Kentucky
A line of severe thunderstorms is moving into central Kentucky.
WATCH | Tracking severe weather in central Kentucky