Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe weather threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms could blow in later today.

We’ve been talking about the severe weather threat since last week and now we are finally at the critical point. Showers & thunderstorms will come in two waves. The first round will move through early in the day. Those storms could include some stronger elements. Most of the concerning weather will not take shape until tonight.

A line will blast into Kentucky tonight and it has all the makings of a severe weather setup.

Here’s the breakdown:

A line of strong storms arrives between 8pm and 11pm

The primary threat is damaging wind

Large hail could develop

Tornadoes can’t be ruled out

The other side of the front will include some calmer weather. It still looks wet, but calmer.

Take care of each other!

