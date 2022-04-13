Advertisement

Ky. school district installs book vending machines to reward students

A southern Kentucky school district found a new way to promote reading.
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky school district found a new way to promote reading.

Whitley County Schools installed their very own book vending machines. Special tokens allow students to access them.

When a student does something well, they get rewarded with a coin that they can then put into the vending machine and take home a brand new book.

More than 80% of the children in the Whitley County Schools district live in poverty. The vending machine initiative will give the students a chance to create their own home library free of charge.

“Save The Children and Whitley County Schools, and some community leaders, decided to put vending machines in all of our schools and also the city school for where we live to encourage children to want to read,” said Heather Stewart, site supervisor for Whitley County Public Schools.

Parents and children are elated with the success of the new program.

The students say that their favorite day is Friday cause that’s when they know they are able to get a new book.

“I’m like, ‘Yay! I can finally get in the vending machine,” said Ezekiel Lewis, 2nd grader.

Save The Children hopes to continue to expand the program all over the county, even to some local businesses, so that everyone in Whitley County can promote reading.

