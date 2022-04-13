Advertisement

Rhyne Howard named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Rhyne Howard was selected first overall in the WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Monday night, Rhyne Howard was selected first overall in the WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream. Howard became the first-ever No. 1 pick from the University of Kentucky.

“I don’t even have words for it right now,” said Howard. “I’m still kind of shaking.”

From her freshman season at Kentucky to the number one pick in the WNBA draft, it’s been a historic journey for Rhyne Howard.

“You know, thankful for everyone who’s been on this journey with me, and that’s helped me to get here,” said Howard.

Howard’s list of accolades white playing at Kentucky is too numerous to mention. The two-time SEC player of the year was a finalist for every major national player of the year award for three-straight seasons and finished her career in the top ten in almost every statistical category at UK. A versatility she hopes to take with her to the next level.

“I personally think I’m very versatile,” said Howard. “So whatever position I need to play, I like to master those positions, and if they need me to work on something specific or whatever the case may be, then I’m willing to do it.”

This last season was full of ups and downs for the Wildcats, and despite a WNBA career months away, Howard stayed focused on her final college season, leading Kentucky to its first SEC Tournament Championship in 40 years.

“During the season, I kind of blocked it out,” said Howard. “I wanted to be there for my team and focus on where my shoes were, and I knew that wouldn’t be possible if I was focussing on the next level.”

Rhyne now joins an Atlanta Dream organization that won only eight games last season, and like at Kentucky, she’s a player the team will build around from the moment he steps on the court.

“A goal is really rookie of the year, but I want to be a part of a winning team,” said Howard. “That’s the end goal.”

