Truck gets stuck in front of Ky. school; driver thought he was in another county, sheriff’s office says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after he was found trying to get his pickup truck unstuck in front of a school in Powell County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was patrolling early Wednesday morning in the area of Powell County Middle School and Powell County High School when he saw a pickup truck in the grassy area that divides the schools’ parking lots.

We’re told the driver, 43-year-old Ledford Reed of Clay City, was trying to remove his truck from being stuck by accelerating from forward to reverse repeatedly.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy stopped Reed so he didn’t do any more damage and found Reed was “extremely impaired” and that he thought he was in Lee County.

He was then arrested and taken to the Powell County Detention Center on a long list of charges.

