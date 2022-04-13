Advertisement

UK star Oscar Tshiebwe speaks to FCA club at Sayre School

UK basketball star Oscar Tshiebwe gave an uplifting message to a group of students at Sayre School in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK basketball star Oscar Tshiebwe gave an uplifting message to a group of students at Sayre School in Lexington.

At 6-foot-9, his physical presence commands attention when he walks in a gym. But on Wednesday, Tshiebwe turned the basketball court into a pulpit.

“I just want the kids to learn and to know about Jesus,” Tshiebwe said. “Give good to the kids so they can grow up with a good message.”

There were about 150 kids who forgot for a second that he’s a basketball player.

“His presence just grabbed your attention, all eyes on him. He just had a great message for us today. We were just listening. Nobody was talking, everybody was focused,” Sayre School football player Cole Pennington said.

His message was simple: In times of trouble, look for God in the struggle, on and off the court.

“The message just spoke to everyone’s heart, just coming from a big-time player, just winning all those awards and giving that glory back to God,” said Sophia Richardson, a Sayre School basketball player.

The sermon was put together by the Central Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“Our ministry is geared toward coaches and athletes. We believe the influence of coaches and athletes is enough to start a wildfire throughout central Kentucky and throughout our nation,” said Trevyn Spencer with Central Kentucky FCA.

Maybe it’s no coincidence Tshiebwe is spreading the Gospel—his father was a preacher.

“God is using me to bring the light to other people and to bring his word to those who need it,” Tshiebwe said.

Tshiebwe will be a guest speaker at an FCA banquet on April 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington.

