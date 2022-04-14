Advertisement

Final day for Kentucky legislative session

The Senate and House gaveled in for the last day of the 60-day session on Thursday morning.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - There are just 12 hours left to pass new laws in Kentucky.

The General Assembly must adjourn at midnight on Thursday.

Lawmakers worked late into Wednesday night to override nearly two dozen gubernatorial vetoes. There are still a handful of bills moving through the system for Thursday.

On Wednesday, both chambers overrode vetoes of education, gender related sports, abortion, and income tax reform bills, making them law.

There are questions of if sports betting will get a vote in the Senate. It has been assigned to the tourism and economic development committee. It needs one more Senator to agree to vote for it to pass. It has 2 of the 3 required readings so all it lacks is a vote in committee then on the Senate floor. If passed, it would allow betting on events online and through horse track and track owned facilities.

There has been no action Wednesday or Thursday on medicinal marijuana and it appears that the bill will not be passed in its present form.

The legislature also overrode vetoes of a bill that will give lawmakers elected after this year’s elections a raise.

