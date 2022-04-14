Abortions stop in Kentucky as groups seek to block new law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Abortion-rights groups have gone to court seeking to restore abortion services in Kentucky.

Their lawsuits come a day after the Republican legislature imposed new abortion restrictions.

The suits say the two remaining abortion clinics in Kentucky can’t immediately comply with new restrictions.

The suits were filed in federal court.

Plaintiffs are asking a judge to block the new abortion law from taking effect while the case is litigated.

The legislature overturned Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the sweeping abortion measure Wednesday.

It includes more than 70 pages of revisions to existing abortion laws and creates new reporting requirements.

