Advertisement

Abortions stop in Kentucky as groups seek to block new law

Groups sue to restore abortion services in Kentucky
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Abortion-rights groups have gone to court seeking to restore abortion services in Kentucky.

Their lawsuits come a day after the Republican legislature imposed new abortion restrictions.

The suits say the two remaining abortion clinics in Kentucky can’t immediately comply with new restrictions.

Kentucky lawmakers override governor’s veto of abortion ban

The suits were filed in federal court.

Plaintiffs are asking a judge to block the new abortion law from taking effect while the case is litigated.

The legislature overturned Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the sweeping abortion measure Wednesday.

It includes more than 70 pages of revisions to existing abortion laws and creates new reporting requirements.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to...
WATCH | A sneak peek inside new Buc-ee’s opening Tuesday in Richmond
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Lexington man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky
A large crowd gathered outside of the Clark County Courthouse for 12-year-old Kameron May, who...
Vigil held in Clark County for 12-year-old boy who fell through skylight
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Danny Sims, 50, and Alysha Noel, 30, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with...
New details in Lexington motel murder case

Latest News

With Easter this weekend, it’s a time many reflect on giving back to the community. One...
New Lexington nonprofit to help the homeless ahead of Easter
Lane Franklin, a Cynthiana native, was well known to many in the Big Blue Nation.
‘Always a smile:’ Georgetown community remembering Lane Franklin
Sports betting
Some Ky. lawmakers hopeful sports betting passes in next year’s General Assembly
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 4/10: Keeneland President Shannon Arvin
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 4/17: Gov. Andy Beshear; Fayette Co. Clerk Don Blevins Jr.