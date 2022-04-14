Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that the severe weather threat is out of the region, we’ll see a couple of fairly nice days come our way.

We are on the other side of a cold front. After temperatures reached the mid and upper 70s on Wednesday, we’ll now track highs in the 60s for today. This isn’t too far from normal. Winds will be gusty at times and that will make it feel a little cooler. When it is all said and done, this looks like a really nice weather day for Kentucky.

It should be even better on Friday with highs reaching the 70-degree mark for most of you. Another system will sweep in late Friday night/Saturday morning. It will pause our warm-up and throw some showers into the mix. Most of those will happen before you even roll out of bed. Temperatures will drop back down to the 60s on Saturday afternoon. It is probably even cooler on Easter Sunday. I think most of it will be fine, but there will be some late-day showers moving into the region.

Take care of each other!

