Advertisement

Man arrested near Lexington after multi-county chase

Man arrested near Lexington after multi-county chase
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after police say he led them on a multi-county chase that started in Laurel County.

Wednesday night, deputies say they tried to pull Josh Floyd over on Cumberland Gap Parkway in Corbin.

They say Floyd sped off, passing other cars on the shoulder of the interstate.

He eventually stopped somewhere on I-64 around Lexington and took off running, but he was arrested.

Floyd is facing multiple charges including fleeing or evading police.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to...
WATCH | A sneak peek inside new Buc-ee’s opening Tuesday in Richmond
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Lexington man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky
A large crowd gathered outside of the Clark County Courthouse for 12-year-old Kameron May, who...
Vigil held in Clark County for 12-year-old boy who fell through skylight
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Danny Sims, 50, and Alysha Noel, 30, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with...
New details in Lexington motel murder case

Latest News

With Easter this weekend, it’s a time many reflect on giving back to the community. One...
New Lexington nonprofit to help the homeless ahead of Easter
Lane Franklin, a Cynthiana native, was well known to many in the Big Blue Nation.
‘Always a smile:’ Georgetown community remembering Lane Franklin
Sports betting
Some Ky. lawmakers hopeful sports betting passes in next year’s General Assembly
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 4/10: Keeneland President Shannon Arvin
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 4/17: Gov. Andy Beshear; Fayette Co. Clerk Don Blevins Jr.