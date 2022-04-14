Man arrested near Lexington after multi-county chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after police say he led them on a multi-county chase that started in Laurel County.

Wednesday night, deputies say they tried to pull Josh Floyd over on Cumberland Gap Parkway in Corbin.

They say Floyd sped off, passing other cars on the shoulder of the interstate.

He eventually stopped somewhere on I-64 around Lexington and took off running, but he was arrested.

Floyd is facing multiple charges including fleeing or evading police.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.