Advertisement

Pfizer to seek COVID booster for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds

Kids 5 to 11 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. (Source: CNN/WDTV)
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pfizer said Thursday it wants to expand its COVID-19 booster shots to healthy elementary-age kids.

U.S. health authorities already urge everyone 12 and older to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest variants -- and recently gave the option of a second booster to those 50 and older.

Now Pfizer says new data shows healthy 5- to 11-year-olds could benefit from another kid-sized shot.

In a small study, 140 youngsters who’d already gotten two shots were given a booster six months later, and researchers found the extra shot generally revved up their immune response. But a closer look at 30 of the children found a 36-fold increase in virus-fighting antibodies, levels high enough to fight the super-contagious omicron variant, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said in a press release.

The data has not been published or vetted by independent experts.

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)

Pfizer tested the kid booster while omicron was surging this winter. While COVID-19 cases now are at much lower levels in the U.S., in recent weeks an even more contagious version of omicron, called BA.2, has become the dominant type locally and around the world.

In the coming days, the companies plan to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize a booster for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds. They also plan to share the data with European and other regulators.

Vaccinations are generally less effective against the omicron variant than earlier versions of the coronavirus -- but they do still offer strong protection against severe disease. While COVID-19 is a bigger threat to adults, youngsters can get seriously ill. But regulators will have to decide if healthy elementary-age kids really need a booster, and if so, when.

The Pfizer shots are the only vaccine available to U.S. children. Those ages 5 to 11 receive one-third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older. Just over a quarter in the younger age group have gotten two doses since vaccination opened to them in November, shortly before omicron struck.

The U.S. hasn’t yet allowed vaccinations for children under 5. But certain 5- to 11-year-olds -- those with severely weakened immune systems -- already are supposed to get three doses, to give that high-risk group a better chance of responding.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to...
WATCH | A sneak peek inside new Buc-ee’s opening Tuesday in Richmond
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Lexington man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky
A large crowd gathered outside of the Clark County Courthouse for 12-year-old Kameron May, who...
Vigil held in Clark County for 12-year-old boy who fell through skylight
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Danny Sims, 50, and Alysha Noel, 30, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with...
New details in Lexington motel murder case

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
With Easter this weekend, it’s a time many reflect on giving back to the community. One...
New Lexington nonprofit to help the homeless ahead of Easter
Lane Franklin, a Cynthiana native, was well known to many in the Big Blue Nation.
‘Always a smile:’ Georgetown community remembering Lane Franklin