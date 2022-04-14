Advertisement

Storm knocks out power to thousands in Lexington

By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people across the state are cleaning up Thursday after storms with high winds rolled through the region Wednesday night.

No major damage was reported in Lexington, but trees were knocked down in several neighborhoods causing many to lose power.

Officials from KU say that between themselves and LG&E more than 50,000 customers across the state lost power because of those storms. They say 24,000 of those were specifically KU customers.

As of 9:30 Thursday morning, about 3,000 customers were still without power in the Lexington area.

Fayette County Emergency Manager John Bobel said some of the biggest outages occurred in the Chevy Chase neighborhood and near Byrant Station. He said two major distribution lines were hit in those areas.

Crews have been working throughout the night to get power restored in our area.

Bobel and officials from KU said falling tree limbs caused the most damage.

We spoke with one Lexington man who said the winds blew a tree over just in front of his front door.

“I heard the rain first and then, obviously, I heard the wind. 15 minutes later, the tree is down, and it all happened that quickly,” said Jay Hall. “It was shocking that that storm came up that fast and the trees gone.”

Officials say they hope to have the power restored to almost all of those customers here in Fayette County by Thursday afternoon.

