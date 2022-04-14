Suspect in string of Lexington dumpster fires arrested
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a string of fires in Lexington.
According to fire investigators, around 5:30 Sunday morning, firefighters began responding to a series of dumpster fires in and around the Versailles Rd. corridor. Within 36 hours, that number sharply rose to 16 dumpsters and one vehicle.
Fire investigators say 33-year-old James Ryan Purdy has since been arrested on 14 counts of criminal mischief and one count of arson.
He is currently in the Fayette County Detention Center.
This is a developing story.
