Suspect in string of Lexington dumpster fires arrested

Suspect in string of Lexington dumpsters fires arrested
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a string of fires in Lexington.

According to fire investigators, around 5:30 Sunday morning, firefighters began responding to a series of dumpster fires in and around the Versailles Rd. corridor. Within 36 hours, that number sharply rose to 16 dumpsters and one vehicle.

Fire investigators say 33-year-old James Ryan Purdy has since been arrested on 14 counts of criminal mischief and one count of arson.

He is currently in the Fayette County Detention Center.

This is a developing story.

Fire investigators say 33-year-old James Ryan Purdy has since been arrested on 14 counts of criminal mischief and one count of arson.
