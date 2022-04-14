Suspect in string of Lexington dumpster fires arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a string of fires in Lexington.

According to fire investigators, around 5:30 Sunday morning, firefighters began responding to a series of dumpster fires in and around the Versailles Rd. corridor. Within 36 hours, that number sharply rose to 16 dumpsters and one vehicle.

Fire investigators say 33-year-old James Ryan Purdy has since been arrested on 14 counts of criminal mischief and one count of arson.

He is currently in the Fayette County Detention Center.

This is a developing story.

Fire investigators say 33-year-old James Ryan Purdy has since been arrested on 14 counts of criminal mischief and one count of arson. (Fayette Co. Detention Center)

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.