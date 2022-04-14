Advertisement

Texas lawmakers respond as second bus of immigrants arrives in DC

A second bus of undocumented immigrants arrived in Washington from Texas Thursday. According to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), it’s part of his response to President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions.
Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT
Some Texas lawmakers support Gov. Abbott’s plan, but some of their colleagues are calling the bus trip a political stunt.

Noting that Texas is bearing the burden of an unsecured border, Gov. Greg Abbott began bussing migrants, who are awaiting deportation trials to Washington D.C.

Two buses have arrived so far, filled with only those who, according to Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), volunteered for the trip.

“[It] wouldn’t surprise me if we take people to Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, but we’re trying to move people to where they want to go as an option,” Sessions said. “I support what the governor is doing.”

But it’s the location: Washington D.C., that feeds into concerns that the bus trips are purely political.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said the governor is using the trips to make a political point, though he does agree with Abbott on some facets of immigration, such as his push to keep Title 42.

“He’s trying to get publicity. But, you know, that’s the whole key I think people need to understand that, that we at the border, we’re the ones that see the whole thing. We’re the ones who see the migrants,” Cuellar said.

Politically, this is all part of broader conflict at the border. Immigration has been one of the most divisive issues between the primary parties and it remains so, as the next election cycle nears.

Title 42 was first written decades ago to prevent sick immigrants from crossing the U.S. border. It was enforced during the coronavirus pandemic, but now, it’s set to end next month.

