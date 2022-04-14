USMC helicopters land at UK to help promote new aerospace programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. Marine Corps landed four of its combat helicopters on the University of Kentucky campus Thursday.

Faculty members from the UK College of Engineering’s new Aerospace Engineering program also displayed unmanned aerial vehicle technologies and shared information about the university’s new aerospace programs.

UK has the only aerospace engineering program for undergraduate students in the state.

“We love giving our students hands-on opportunities to connect what they’re learning in the classroom to real life,” says Katie Wilder, director of the Engineering Living Learning Program and organizer of the event. “Many of our students go on to work in national defense, aircraft design and manufacturing. We are thrilled to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps to bring this special event to campus.”

The helicopters, from the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans, included an AH-1Z Viper and a UH-1Y Venom.

The AH-1Z is an attack helicopter designed to provide close air support and the UH-1Y Venom is a utility helicopter. These helicopters primarily work in pairs to execute their mission sets.

Both aircraft are the latest iterations of a family of helicopters that have seen combat dating all the way back to Vietnam. They currently are used by the Marine Corps and are primarily deployed on naval ships as part of Marine Expeditionary Units.

