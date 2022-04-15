Advertisement

DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April

The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.(wsaw)
By WOWT staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT/Gray News) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is planning its next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for the end of this month.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, the public is encouraged to bring any unused and unneeded medications to law enforcement agencies across the country. You can find the nearest collection site using a search tool on the DEA’s Take Back Day website.

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat,” the website states.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths reached a record high in late 2021, with over 105,000 deaths in the 12-month period ending in October of that year.

The Take Back Day is designed to guard against medication misuse and help prevent opioid addictions before they start.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Lexington man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky
Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to...
WATCH | A sneak peek inside new Buc-ee’s opening Tuesday in Richmond
A large crowd gathered outside of the Clark County Courthouse for 12-year-old Kameron May, who...
Vigil held in Clark County for 12-year-old boy who fell through skylight
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
According to multiple reports, Dallas police are looking for Kelvin Joseph in connection to the...
Police say former UK football player is person of interest in Texas murder case

Latest News

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast