Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Easter Weekend Forecast

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an excellent end to the workweek.

Temperatures will surge into the upper-60s and low 70s for afternoon highs. We should see highs around the upper 60s for this part of April. So this is just a typical run for us.

Late Friday night into early Saturday morning a rainmaker will pass through our skies. Most of you won’t even see it because of the timing. Rain will probably arrive 9-11pm tonight. It will become more widespread in the early morning hours. Those showers should be long gone by the time we reach mid-morning.

Easter Sunday will be a dry one. The only issue for Sunday is the cooler air. There is a good shot that we see highs hover around the mid-50s. At least it is a dry one! Clouds will thicken later in the day and that leads to some showers for Sunday night/Monday morning. We have a lot of this early or late rain chance activity over the next week.

Take care of each other!

