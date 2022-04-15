Advertisement

Mall store owner accused of shooting 9-year-old girl to be returned to California

Marqel Cockrell enters court during an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in...
Marqel Cockrell enters court during an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas.(Rachel Aston | Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Southern California shoe store owner accused of shooting and wounding a 9-year-old girl when he opened fire at shoplifters agreed Thursday to be returned from Nevada to face charges in the case.

Police have said that Marqel Cockrell, 20, fled from the California desert city of Victorville in his car just after the girl, identified by family members as Ava Chruniak, was mistakenly hit by bullets on Tuesday as she waited to have her picture taken with a mall Easter bunny.

Shooting victim Ava Chruniak expresses anger over being shot at a California mall. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

Cockrell, 20, stood in court and told a Las Vegas judge that he understood that California authorities had 30 days to extradite him. He was not represented by an attorney because Nevada does not provide lawyers for extradition cases.

Cockrell co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts at the Mall of Victor Valley and was chasing two shoplifters about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he fired shots that “instead hit the 9-year-old female victim,” Victorville police said in a statement.

The girl suffered three gunshot wounds, including two in an arm, her grandmother, Moraga-Saldarelli said. One of the bullets fractured an arm bone.

She was released from the hospital on Thursday but will require another operation to repair nerve damage, KCBS-TV reported.

“I will never forgive him. What he did to me is not OK,” Ava told the station from her bed at home. “No one should have a gun in the mall.”

Police have said that Cockrell drove from the mall before responding officers arrived after receiving reports of gunfire and that he was arrested in Nevada’s Clark County, about a three-hour drive from Victorville.

Authorities arrested the owner of a shoe store for allegedly opening fire on shoplifters, hitting an innocent 9-year-old girl. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

Cockrell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. Authorities have said he faces at least one attempted murder charge. Records do not indicate if he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

