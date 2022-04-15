New details in Lexington motel murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details about a Lexington murder case.

A detective testified during a Friday morning preliminary hearing for Danny Sims and Alysha Noel. They’re both charged with the murder of 64-year-old Bill Ashby.

Police found Ashby dead last week at the Catalina Motel.

A detective said Ashby’s probation officer was doing a welfare check when they encountered the two suspects who claimed he had left town.

“They then proceeded to search the hotel room. As they lifted the bed, the mattress and box springs, they located a body underneath the bed covered by a blanket with its feet bound by duct tape,” said Det. Kristyn Klingshirn.

Police say Ashby was hit in the head and his throat cut.

The detective said Sims and Ashby were sharing the hotel room. Noel was visiting Sims when the victim asked her to leave and that’s when police say he was attacked.

The judge waived the case to a grand jury.

