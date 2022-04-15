Utility crews still working to get power back on for some in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Utility crews are still hard at work to turn the lasts back on for the last few people without power in Lexington.

KU crews said after those storms blew through most of the power was restored pretty quickly. However, there have been a few trouble spots that were tough to deal with, mainly in the Chevy Chase neighborhood.

KU officials told us Friday morning that the thousand plus customers who were entering their second full day without electricity would have power completely back by about 7:30-8:00 a.m.

We spoke with a few people who live in the area who told me that power was restored around 8 a.m., but it only lasted for a little bit before it went right back out.

Since that time, crews have fixed that and we’re not seeing any big blocks of the county with widespread outages.

Officials at the Hope Lodge told us they lost power Wednesday night and didn’t get it back until later Friday morning. They say that’s ruined most of the food that residents had been keeping in their fridges.

“We know KU is doing everything they can to get us back online, but you can only forecast so far, and for us, we were remaining optimistic,” said Jason Young, Hope Lodge senior manager. “But, then, also trying to be realistic with where we were and we just truly did not know what our timeline was.”

KU told us some customers may experience longer outages Friday because they were having some trouble repairing lines that went through people’s backyards. We were also told they needed to replace four power poles that were damaged in the storm.

Officials here at the Hope Lodge tell me that their power is back on, and the community has stepped up in a big way to help restock the fridges for the families staying here.

