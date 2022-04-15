Advertisement

Missing Wallaby found on Memphis Zoo property

A wandering wallaby was found after going missing at Memphis Zoo.
A wandering wallaby was found after going missing at Memphis Zoo.(Memphis Zoo)
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Zoo says its “wandering wallaby” was found Friday morning.

The little guy was found in the service yard near Rainbow Lake on zoo property after zookeepers spotted new wallaby tracks leading them to him, WMC reported.

He went missing Wednesday following severe storms in Memphis. The zoo says its KangaZoo exhibit began to flood due to the overflow of Lick Creek at the time of the storm and the animals were rounded up to be evacuated and relocated to the animal hospital.

Once they arrived, one wallaby was missing.

The little guy is now back with his marsupial family at the hospital.

The zoo says he is under observation and will be examined by a senior vet.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

