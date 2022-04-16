New Lexington nonprofit to help the homeless ahead of Easter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Easter this weekend, it’s a time many reflect on giving back to the community. One Lexington nonprofit is celebrating by giving back to the community.

Master-Pieced registered last year after seeing a need in Lexington.

“We wanted to help immigrants and a lot of the minorities that we had in our community just get into the resources that they had available,” said Tina Kufour, founder and executive director of Master-Pieced.

To celebrate Easter early, they are hosting a homeless drive Saturday.

“Easter is some time that, in their life, where they had someone come their way to show them care and to show them love. And that is what generated the interest in the drive,” Kufour said.

They put together over 200 donation bags to be handed out throughout the drive, starting at Arbor Youth Services, followed by stops at Lexington Rescue Mission and New Life Day Center.

Inside the bags are a variety of items such as snacks and personal care items. Kufour said the goal of Saturday is to make people feel important, something she hopes everyone will think about this Easter.

“I really feel that we have to just be conscious of adding value to people, no matter where they’re at because there are always diamonds who are in the rough, and if you look close enough, you will find them,” Kufour said.

Donations will be dropped off to their designated locations throughout the morning on Saturday. Master-Pieced said they’re always looking for donations to fund their mentoring program for immigrant and minority youth that will begin at the end of August.

