Community remembers eight-year-old killed in ATV accident

Sophia Black’s aunts said today is all about her.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sophia Black’s aunts said today is all about her. They said Sophia would have been thrilled and would have just loved seeing how many of her friends and family came out for the Easter egg hunt they put on in her memory.

Eight-year-old Sophia Black was killed in an ATV accident off Haley Road on April 18, 2021.

Approaching the one-year anniversary of her death, her family wanted to remember Sophia in a way she would have loved.

So they organized an Easter celebration for all of her friends and kids in the community.

They set up a table where Sophia’s friends could write messages to her.

Her aunts organized an egg hunt, had inflatables set up and had a raffle with many prizes for kids and adults.

And had a time to share their memories of Sophia.

“She was such a sweet, sweet child. She loved everybody. She was always so happy. She loved Easter and holidays. It was important we did an Easter egg hunt in remembrance of her seeing that the real day is tomorrow,” said Sophia’s aunt, Shantoria Burdell.

Mayor Linda Gorton also made April 17 ‘Sophia Black Day’ in Lexington.

