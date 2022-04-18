Advertisement

‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage

A Powell County family is cleaning up with the help of the community after storms last Wednesday night dealt severe damage to the home they were staying in.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Powell County family is cleaning up with the help of the community after storms last Wednesday night dealt severe damage to the home they were staying in.

Thomas Markwell and his wife Diane getting ready for bed Wednesday night when strong storms rolled into Powell County.

“It happened so fast,” said Thomas. “It probably wasn’t three minutes and it was over.”

Strong winds dealt a sudden, but devastating blow.

“The first thing they heard was the breaker go out,” said Chris Clem, their son.

Strong winds dealt a sudden but devastating blow, ripping wires out of the wall and ripping the roof clean off their home.

“It sounded like the house was going to blow apart,” said Diane.

Thomas and Diane say the roof fell on their car and that the house is likely a total loss. Clem says they were planning a move to Winchester. But it will be months until they can move in there, so a friend lent them an RV to live in for now.

”It’s kind of difficult living in a camper,” Clem said. “They’re displaced right now and that’s traumatic in itself, that’s extremely stressful.”

Despite the difficult road ahead, the community has stepped up to offer physical support with clean-up and financial help through a GoFundMe page.

“Ever since I was 12 years old I had a job, never asked for help,” Thomas said. “But this has shown me the good in people.”

So this Easter Sunday, they are grateful for what they still have and hopeful that this is a blessing in disguise.

”I give glory to Jesus Christ, I believe his hand was on us that night,” said Thomas.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

