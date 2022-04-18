Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring surges this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’ll be slow to show up, but Spring will surge later this week.

We’ll keep the chill in the air for the first couple of days this week. Temperatures will only run up to the 50s. These mornings will hover just above freezing.

By the middle and end of the week, our run with Spring will take shape. Highs will find the 60s, 70s, and even a run at 80 degrees. The really warm stuff will not get here until the weekend. Showers will sweep through on Thursday.

Take care of each other!

