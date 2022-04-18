Advertisement

Man arrested after eluding authorities in eastern Ky.

Joseph Greenhill faces several charges after eluding authorities early this week near Olive...
Joseph Greenhill faces several charges after eluding authorities early this week near Olive Hill, Kentucky.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
UPDATE 4/21/22 @ 4 p.m.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man who police believe had barricaded himself inside a building in Olive Hill earlier this week was arrested Thursday, Kentucky State Police said.

Joseph Greenhill faces several charges, including resisting arrest, first-degree stalking, and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Troopers say it’s believed Greenhill was hiding in a nearby home. Investigators got a search warrant and found him there.

The incident on Monday happened in the 600 block of state Route 2, near the intersection of state Route 2 and Route 1025. Investigators believed the suspect had barricaded himself in the building, but he was gone when they made entry later.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/18/22

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a suspect they say was believed to be barricaded in a building in Olive Hill.

Trooper Shane Goodall says a special response team made entry Monday evening, and the suspect was not found inside.

They say they are checking other locations the suspect may have gone to.

Investigators say the suspect managed to exit the building without being seen before troopers had it surrounded.

“At some time before the perimeter was set, it appears he made an escape out the back way before we could get it taken care of,” Trooper Goodall said.

The suspect is not considered armed or dangerous, but they say they would like to serve active warrants on him as soon as possible.

The warrants are connected to a domestic stalking case and a violation of an EPO, according to Kentucky State Police.

Goodall says a couple troopers were searching for the man Monday morning to serve the warrants when he was spotted in a vehicle and later seen entering the building.

The suspect’s father says he owns that building, and it’s used as a garage.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Troopers attempted to serve an indictment warrant Monday, but the man officials were looking for refused to leave the home, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP is currently on scene of the barricade situation around the 600 block of state Route 2 near Olive Hill. Investigators say the incident started before 11 a.m. and followed a domestic situation near the intersection of state Route 2 and Route 1025.

Law enforcement could be heard shortly after 4 p.m. on a loudspeaker, saying “Come out unarmed with your hands up.”

Route 2 is closed off in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details have not been released.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

