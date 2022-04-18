Man arrested after eluding authorities in eastern Ky.

UPDATE 4/21/22 @ 4 p.m.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man who police believe had barricaded himself inside a building in Olive Hill earlier this week was arrested Thursday, Kentucky State Police said.

Joseph Greenhill faces several charges, including resisting arrest, first-degree stalking, and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Troopers say it’s believed Greenhill was hiding in a nearby home. Investigators got a search warrant and found him there.

The incident on Monday happened in the 600 block of state Route 2, near the intersection of state Route 2 and Route 1025. Investigators believed the suspect had barricaded himself in the building, but he was gone when they made entry later.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/18/22

