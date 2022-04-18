Advertisement

Lexington murder suspect dies day before trial

A Lexington murder suspect’s death is under investigation.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect’s death is under investigation.

Jail staff found Terrance Francis Fister having medical problems at the Fayette County Detention Center Sunday morning.

A crew took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected.

Fister had been in custody since November 2019 on a murder charge. He’s accused of killing Robert Smith back in 2019 at an apartment complex on Harrodsburg Road.

Fister’s trial was set to begin Monday.

