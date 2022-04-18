Advertisement

Officer punches protestor at demonstration in Pennsylvania

A video appears to show a police officer punching a woman in the face during a peaceful protest. (WPXI, WILKINSBURG MAYOR, CNN)
By WDXI Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (WDXI) - New video appears to show a police officer in Pennsylvania punching a protester in the face on Saturday.

The protest was a rally for Jim Rogers, a Black man who died after being tased 10 times by police. Five officers lost their jobs following the incident, but three were reinstated under the condition that they must undergo additional training.

“The biggest point we’re trying to make is that we are after criminal charges,” his niece said.

Walking side by side with protesters, the family of Rogers expressed their concerns about police brutality and asked for police accountability.

The small crowd walked several miles with police escort until they reached Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.

At that point, protesters say they were met by several police departments.

Police told the crowd to keep it moving or be arrested.

Minutes later, a woman who was part of the protest was punched in the face by an officer.

“Officers punching someone in the face doesn’t seem like a professional, trained response,” said Brandi Fisher with the Alliance for Police Accountability.

Fisher says this is why more police training is needed.

“The footage being shared shows what we do not want to see or experience when our community is expressing its hurt over police sanctioned violence. I have been in touch with the police chief, and our officers’ body cameras were on, which will be used to investigate next steps,” the mayor of Wilkinsburg said in a statement.

Protesters who organized the event say they are standing in solidarity with those who were arrested and harmed.

The mayor of Wilkinsburg says that he plans to keep the public informed about what is happening in regards to this incident.

