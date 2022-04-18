Advertisement

Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation

(wcax)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials with the J.D. Adams Middle School posted on Facebook saying all students were evacuated as a precautionary measure after smoke was seen in a hallway.

They said all students were safe and supervised while they were evacuated.

Police were on the scene to investigate the situation and, after the building is determined to be safe, students were taken back to their classrooms.

The school was later cleared by the fire department.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP troopers say a man believed to be barricaded in a building in Olive Hill appears to have...
Kentucky State Police searching for suspect after barricade situation
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to...
Buc-ee’s Richmond now open
Man charged with murder after Wednesday shooting in Lexington.
Lexington murder suspect dies day before trial
New high-tech cameras designed to fight crime will soon be going up around Lexington.
Lexington police discuss new license plate reading cameras amid privacy concerns

Latest News

Publix grocery store rumored to be coming to Nicholasville
Police are investigating a serious crash in Lexington.
Parkers Mill Road closed in Lexington due to serious crash, three injured
County by County (4/19/2022)
County by County (4/19/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (4/19/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (4/19/2022)
WATCH | Travelers at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport react to end of mask mandate
WATCH | Travelers at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport react to end of mask mandate