Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials with the J.D. Adams Middle School posted on Facebook saying all students were evacuated as a precautionary measure after smoke was seen in a hallway.

They said all students were safe and supervised while they were evacuated.

Police were on the scene to investigate the situation and, after the building is determined to be safe, students were taken back to their classrooms.

The school was later cleared by the fire department.

