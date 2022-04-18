Advertisement

Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

The woman claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop. (Source: WTVC/HAMILTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/ROBIN FLORES/CNN)
By WTVC staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WTVC) - The woman suing Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies over an alleged coerced baptism is dead.

Shandle Marie Riley, 42, was found dead at a home in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday.

Riley made headlines in 2019 after claiming deputies baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.

“I think the history of it in the media will show that a baptism by a police officer in the line of duty, in exchange for leniency in a criminal case is beyond the pale,” said Robin Flores, Riley’s attorney.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Riley was found dead at a residence in Soddy-Daisy.

“All I can tell you is that I learned late last night, or late yesterday afternoon, that she had apparently been found deceased,” Flores said.

Riley is one of several people suing Hamilton County Deputy Daniel Wilkey.

She claimed he stripped down to his underwear and baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop, offering a citation instead of an arrest if she agreed.

It’s an ongoing lawsuit that’s seen many delays due to the pandemic and other factors, and with Riley’s death comes another hurdle.

“It could impact it negatively to the point where we would have nobody to continue to prosecute it,” Flores said.

But her attorney said the case can still move forward.

“Her deposition has already been done. Her testimony is preserved,” Flores said.

She said a key factor will be whether Riley’s two surviving children want to take on the case.

“They would fill her shoes in essence,” Flores said.

It’s an ongoing case with more questions than answers about what happened at this lake and, now, at the home down this road.

Riley was due to be on court Monday on drug charges.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is awaiting her autopsy results to determine her cause of death.

