Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Jan. 9, 2019. With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, March 22, 2022, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Walt Disney World has updated its face mask policy for all guests.

The website for the theme park says that masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors for guests, regardless of vaccination status.

The park’s policy change comes a day after a federal judge threw out mask requirements on public transportation Monday.

A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate. (CNN, WLS, KSDK, FACEBOOK)

Disney recommends that unvaccinated visitors continue to wear masks in indoor attractions, theaters and transportation.

It also notes that masks are not allowed on water slides or in the water at Disney World.

