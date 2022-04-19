Advertisement

‘He’s not a quitter:’ Clark Co. community gathers to pray for boy who fell through skylight

A little boy in Clark County is in the hospital trying to recover after a serious fall left him unresponsive. People in Winchester showed up by the hundreds...
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A little boy in Clark County is in the hospital trying to recover after a serious fall left him unresponsive. People in Winchester showed up by the hundreds Monday night to pray for him at a vigil.

The football field was full of a couple hundred people who love 12-year-old Kameron May. His teammates, family and friends said they aren’t giving up the fight, and neither is Kameron.

Kameron was left with serious brain injuries after a fall on April 12. He feel through a second-story skylight in the condemned Cartwright Designs building in downtown Winchester.

The baseball and football payer with a fiery spirit brought everyone together Monday night to pray for his recovery, and for his parents, sisters and the healthcare workers at UK.

President of Clark County Youth Athletics Allison Fuller said Kameron is still sedated, and they’re continuing to take his recovery day by day.

She said people from across the state, country and now even internationally have reached out after hearing Kameron’s story.

“He’s not a quitter. He’s definitely not a quitter. He will not give up. He will press. He’s showing them he’s not the one. He’s not going down without that fight he’s got in him,” Fuller said.

Fuller is taking donations on behalf of the family for Kameron’s medical expenses. You can find out how to donate by clicking here.

