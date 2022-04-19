Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures surge soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll spend another day with our numbers running at some chilly levels before the warmup takes shape.

I expect to see thermometers hovering around the mid-50s for most areas this afternoon. We should be closing in on 70 for highs, but we aren’t there just yet. Each day in the 7-day is a little warmer than the one before it.

The middle of the week includes highs and lows running around normal. Wednesday pushes us back up to the 60s. In order to reach a normal daytime high, we have to find the upper 60s. That doesn’t happen until the end of the week.

A weak front will bring some showers to the region on Thursday. It shouldn’t have a major impact on our temperatures. They’ll stay on the nice side all day long.

Our real surge doesn’t get here until the weekend. That is when a late-May feel shows up for Kentucky. Many will experience 80 degrees or warmer. Some pretty good stuff considering how chilly we have been at times. Don’t discount the chill just yet! Another push of colder air will show up again during the middle of next week.

Take care of each other!

