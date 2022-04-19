Legends, Genomes to play on renovated Wild Health Field this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new era is underway for minor league baseball in Lexington.

Tuesday morning, we got our first glimpse at the new-look Wild Health Field, home of both the Lexington Legends and Wild Health Genomes.

The list of renovations at the stadium is lengthy. They installed a new synthetic turf field and a brand new video board that is two and a half times bigger than the previous board.

They also renovated the concession stands and installed brand new LED field lights.

“Our company has put more investment and more renovations into this stadium than any offseason in the 22 years of this organization and this stadium,” said President & CEO of the Lexington Legends and Wild Health Genomes Andy Shea.

“I was here two years ago and so much has changed,” said Genomes infielder and former UK star Luke Becker. “The turf and the video board changed the whole look of the stadium, it’s beautiful. The fans are going to really appreciate it and we are going to have some good baseball played on it too.”

“It feels good honestly for them to invest in us to give us a new team and give us a chance to compete with the best, feels really good to be a part of that,” said Genomes outfielder and former UK and Tates Creek star Jaren Shelby.

Opening Day for the Lexington Legends is set for Thursday and the Genomes will play their first home game on May 3.

