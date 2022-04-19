Nonprofit talks housing issue in Lexington with mayoral candidates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nonprofit in Lexington said the city’s housing inventory is becoming too expensive for many families, which could force them to leave the city.

In the last 10 years, the median home price has gone up 63% in Lexington. “Lexington for Everyone” said their data shows just 49 homes in Fayette County are for sale with an asking price below $250,000.

“We live on 30% of the available land. That 30%, 90% is already developed,” said Ray Daniels with Lexington for Everyone.

The other 70% of Lexington’s land is designated rural, leaving limited room to grow.

“Everybody thinks this is about our beautiful horse farms, and it’s not about the horse farms at all. Frankly, we can have beautiful horse farms, and sustain those horse farms, and have really good common sense land use policies and grow where it makes sense,” Daniels said.

In a forum Monday, recently formed non-profit Lexington for Everyone met with Lexington mayoral and Urban County Council candidates to present a comprehensive plan for land policies and home and economic growth.

“When you’re talking in terms of land use, you’re talking about creating workable land that you can have industrial facilities on, that provide good employment opportunities for the community,” Daniels said.

But with good job opportunities, comes the need for places to live for the people taking these jobs, a luxury the group said Lexington is running out of space for.

“We’re always talking about affordable housing and housing affordability. We want to discuss our diminishing land that we currently have. And really the diminishing amount of affordable houses that we have,” Daniels said.

Places for families to live and grow along with a city that’s developing every day.

The group said there is a lot of potential for growth around the interstate, and suggests that be a focus for city leaders when looking to develop housing and economic opportunities.

While several candidates were at the forum, noticeably absent was current Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, who is running for re-election. Her campaign says Mayor Gorton was not invited to the event, just urban county council candidates.

