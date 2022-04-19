Advertisement

Young boy dead after Lexington crash

Young boy dead after Lexington crash
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hearts are heavy in Woodford County after officials say 8-year-old Ritter Polston died Tuesday in a car crash.

Woodford County Superintendent Danny Adkins got a disturbing phone call to hear the news.

“You hope it’s not true,” Adkins said. “But of course, more information was released, we found out that it was true.”

The crash happened on Parkers Mill Road behind Blue Grass Airport. Officials say a single car hit a tree.

Ritter and two others were taken to UK hospital, where he later died. We’re told Ritter was in the car with his brother and sister.

Ritter and his brother were students at Huntertown Elementary School. Ritter’s sister, who was driving the car, attends Woodford County High School.

Superintendent Adkins went to the elementary school Wednesday morning.

“The students were upset, other parents were upset as they were dropping students off today, so it was just a very sad time here in Woodford County,” Adkins said.

Adkins said every counselor in the district was there offering support.

“At young ages and even as young adults and many times as adults we don’t know how to deal with grief,” Adkins said.

Ritter played flag football with Woodford County Youth Football. The team released this statement:

“He was just a football family member for us for a short time, but he was loved by his teammates, friends, classmates and coaches.”

Superintendent Adkins is asking the community to support Ritter’s family through prayer.

“Just a kind child who will be greatly missed,” Adkins said.

We’re told Ritter’s siblings are in stable condition. A GoFundMe page has been set up for his family.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. police investigating threat made to university, hospital
Oscar Tshiebwe against Mississippi State on Jan. 25, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe announces if he’s staying at UK or going to NBA
File image
Coroner: 17-year-old killed in Madison County crash
Liana Craven was diagnosed with cancer, and she wrote down a bucket list of things she wanted...
Ky. hospice patient marries high school sweetheart

Latest News

Gov. Beshear promises action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Camps and sports are part of summer fun for children, especially with this year feeling more...
More workers than usual needed for seasonal jobs this summer
90-year-old Leonard Harris returns to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball
90-year-old returns to Ky. school weeks after heart attack to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball again
90-year-old Leonard Harris returns to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball
Leonard Harris returns to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Forensics experts aid investigation of boy found dead inside suitcase