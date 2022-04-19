Young boy dead after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hearts are heavy in Woodford County after officials say 8-year-old Ritter Polston died Tuesday in a car crash.

Woodford County Superintendent Danny Adkins got a disturbing phone call to hear the news.

“You hope it’s not true,” Adkins said. “But of course, more information was released, we found out that it was true.”

The crash happened on Parkers Mill Road behind Blue Grass Airport. Officials say a single car hit a tree.

Ritter and two others were taken to UK hospital, where he later died. We’re told Ritter was in the car with his brother and sister.

Ritter and his brother were students at Huntertown Elementary School. Ritter’s sister, who was driving the car, attends Woodford County High School.

Superintendent Adkins went to the elementary school Wednesday morning.

“The students were upset, other parents were upset as they were dropping students off today, so it was just a very sad time here in Woodford County,” Adkins said.

Adkins said every counselor in the district was there offering support.

“At young ages and even as young adults and many times as adults we don’t know how to deal with grief,” Adkins said.

Ritter played flag football with Woodford County Youth Football. The team released this statement:

“He was just a football family member for us for a short time, but he was loved by his teammates, friends, classmates and coaches.”

Superintendent Adkins is asking the community to support Ritter’s family through prayer.

“Just a kind child who will be greatly missed,” Adkins said.

We’re told Ritter’s siblings are in stable condition. A GoFundMe page has been set up for his family.

