Advertisement

Rhyne Howard begins practice with Atlanta Dream

The former UK star was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.
Rhyne Howard starts practicing in Atlanta
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky star Rhyne Howard has completed her first practice with the Atlanta Dream.

The All-American is the first Wildcat to get drafted No. 1 in the WNBA Draft and she is getting adjusted to life in the pros. This Atlanta team needs all the help they can get after finishing with just eight wins last season.

The last week has been a whirlwind for Howard, but she is glad to begin work with her new teammates and coaches.

“I am glad the first practice is finally over honestly, but it was good, it’s great to be here and I love the energy of everybody,” said Howard. “You can tell everyone is super excited and ready to get to work and I felt that. Everyone is like you got it, we are all new here we are all learning something. It was great to get that first practice in and see how the pace is going to be.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a serious crash in Lexington.
Young boy dead after Lexington crash
Buc-ee’s, known as a huge one-stop-shop for all your travel needs, and then some, is set to...
Buc-ee’s Richmond now open
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Man charged in deadly Madison Co. home invasion now facing more charges
Ky. police investigating threat made to university, hospital

Latest News

Oscar Tshiebwe against Mississippi State on Jan. 25, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe announces if he’s staying at UK or going to NBA
Wild Health Field in Lexington.
Legends, Genomes to play on renovated Wild Health Field this summer
WATCH | Legends, Genomes to play on renovated Wild Health Field this summer
Tawny Port earns 20 Kentucky Derby points.
Tawny Port wins Lexington Stakes to secure Kentucky Derby spot