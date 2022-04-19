Rhyne Howard begins practice with Atlanta Dream

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky star Rhyne Howard has completed her first practice with the Atlanta Dream.

The All-American is the first Wildcat to get drafted No. 1 in the WNBA Draft and she is getting adjusted to life in the pros. This Atlanta team needs all the help they can get after finishing with just eight wins last season.

The last week has been a whirlwind for Howard, but she is glad to begin work with her new teammates and coaches.

“I am glad the first practice is finally over honestly, but it was good, it’s great to be here and I love the energy of everybody,” said Howard. “You can tell everyone is super excited and ready to get to work and I felt that. Everyone is like you got it, we are all new here we are all learning something. It was great to get that first practice in and see how the pace is going to be.”

