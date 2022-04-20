Advertisement

90-year-old returns to Ky. school weeks after heart attack to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball again

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - You may remember a story from a few weeks ago, when we told you about a 90-year-old man who was saved by some Good Samaritans at a Simons Middle School volleyball game.

PREVIOUS STORY >> ‘I feel blessed:’ Good Samaritans save 90-year-old’s life at Ky. middle school volleyball game

Well, Leonard Harris, or Papaw Leonard, is out of the hospital and got to see his great-granddaughters’ final home game of the season!

Late last month, Harris was in the stands cheering on his great-granddaughters when his heart stopped. Kayla Hay started compressions on him, and Mendy High ran to get the only AED in the building, which helped get his pulse back. He was taken to the hospital, where a stent was put in his heart.

After the scary accident, he said he was a little sore, but Harris said he was grateful for those who helped save him.

His daughter-in-law Cathy Harris said that this week, a little over two weeks from his medical emergency, he was back at the middle school to walk on the court with his great-granddaughter for 8th Grade Night.

She also said he got to meet the women who helped save his life.

You can check out these sweet photos provided by his family, who said it was a “very emotional” night:

Caption
