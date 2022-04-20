Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Take Off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much milder day across the Commonwealth as our pattern gets set to flip on a dime. Much warmer temps are pushing in here and this will take our weekend temps toward Late May or early June readings. Unfortunately, it’s not going to last as another cold setup takes shape next week.

Let’s begin with where we are today and roll forward.

A mix of sun and clouds will be noted with temps into the 60s. A 70 may show up in the west and south. You will notice more clouds late in the day and those clouds are ahead of a cold front dropping in here early Thursday. This is set to bring some scattered showers and storms with it before it heads back to the north as a warm front. Some of those showers and storms get into the west this evening.

Temps really surge for Friday and reach the 70s area-wide with an 80 in the west and south. Winds will be gusty from the southwest and those bodes well for the weekend. Daytime highs for Saturday and Sunday may very well hit the 80-85 degree range.

A cold front looks to roll in here on Monday and that will bring a line of showers and storms with it.

Colder winds then push in here behind that on Tuesday with another cold shot later in the week. That one can bring more frost and freezing conditions to the region as the models have a very cold look.

