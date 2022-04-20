Advertisement

Coroner: 17-year-old killed in Madison County crash

File image
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County deputies said a 17-year-old is dead after a crash outside of Richmond.

Deputies said it happened around 4:00 Monday afternoon on Oakley Wells Road.

They said a juvenile was driving a truck, overcorrected after running off the road, and overturned.

The coroner said 17-year-old Edward Tribble was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said the driver was taken to the hospital.

Madison County Schools released this statement about Tribble’s death:

The loss of life and the tragedy of an accident are so difficult to deal with, but seem particularly traumatic when they involve people who are so young. As a school district anytime we lose a student, the impact is felt throughout our schools. In this case, Eddie’s life touched many. His impact on the lives of others began while he was an elementary student and continues as we begin to process his loss. It is profound and we are deeply saddened. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all those who have been impacted by his passing. Our crisis team is on hand today at Madison Central High School to help students and staff deal with their shock and grief at this time of tragedy. The team will be available for as long as they are needed.

A GoFundMe was created to help his family.

