Advertisement

FDA recalls zucchini from Walmart over salmonella concerns

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC...
The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that World Variety Produce is recalling organic zucchini sold at Walmart stores in 18 states.

The two-count pack of zucchini was sold under the brand Organic Marketside.

The vegetables have potentially been contaminated with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infection.

Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin received shipments of the potentially contaminated vegetable.

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported and that customers should throw it away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Student accused of assaulting teacher, officer & another student at Ky. high school
Kentucky ‘swatter’ makes new threats, sheriff’s office says
Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Tiffany Nicole Roberts
Woman accused of setting camper on fire in Lexington
Daniel Messer, 49.
Ky. police arrest man after YouTuber sets up ‘online sting’

Latest News

President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire
FILE - In this April 8, 1998, photo, a worker drives a cart through a tunnel inside the Waste...
Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden’s election year challenge: Blame GOP for nation’s woes
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández faces drug charges in the United States.
Former Honduran president facing drug charges in U.S.
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images