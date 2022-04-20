Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Our temperature surge is finally here

A big surge is coming
A big surge is coming(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will start warming up today.

We have had some pretty chilly days around here. So a nice warm-up is much needed for everyone across Kentucky. Our highs will likely come in around the mid and upper 60s for both Wednesday & Thursday. The only thing that makes Thursday any different than Wednesday is the threat of some showers & storms.

The end of the week will feature highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. This is the warm-up we have been talking about since last week. These temperatures will feel awesome. But don’t let your guard down, another cool shot will find us next week.

Take care of each other!

