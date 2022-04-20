Ky. organization offers military experience for at-risk youth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass Youth Challenge is an alternative educational experience for at-risk youth to help keep them engaged in the classroom and become prosperous citizens, along with learning some military experience.

“To see young men and women that come from challenging backgrounds and have struggled to see them leave here with the confidence that they can succeed and be productive,” said Charles Jones, the executive director of the Department of Military Affairs in Kentucky.

Jones believes his 40-year military career is one of the most challenging programs he’s been a part of, but also the most rewarding.

“Like we train, we march, we exercise,” cadet Dylan Gillespie said. “It completely changed your mentality about your life.”

Gillespie is one of the many cadets in the program. He said that it’s made him a better person, and had inspired him to go to college.

“The program I would say at the beginning was challenging, but for me I signed myself up to be here,” cadet Kelly Hyatt said.

Hyatt is one of the few women in the program and she was excited to fly in the Black Hawk helicopter because she wants to be join the military one day.

“Well I can say that I wasn’t too excited to show up, but towards the middle of the program I got a lot from it and it’s done a lot for me,” cadet Jason Hogan said.

Around 150 students currently enrolled in this program will graduate in the coming weeks and they say the skills learned there will help them in their lifetime.

