Advertisement

Ky. organization offers military experience for at-risk youth

Ky. organization offers military experience for at-risk youth
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass Youth Challenge is an alternative educational experience for at-risk youth to help keep them engaged in the classroom and become prosperous citizens, along with learning some military experience.

“To see young men and women that come from challenging backgrounds and have struggled to see them leave here with the confidence that they can succeed and be productive,” said Charles Jones, the executive director of the Department of Military Affairs in Kentucky.

Jones believes his 40-year military career is one of the most challenging programs he’s been a part of, but also the most rewarding.

“Like we train, we march, we exercise,” cadet Dylan Gillespie said. “It completely changed your mentality about your life.”

Gillespie is one of the many cadets in the program. He said that it’s made him a better person, and had inspired him to go to college.

“The program I would say at the beginning was challenging, but for me I signed myself up to be here,” cadet Kelly Hyatt said.

Hyatt is one of the few women in the program and she was excited to fly in the Black Hawk helicopter because she wants to be join the military one day.

“Well I can say that I wasn’t too excited to show up, but towards the middle of the program I got a lot from it and it’s done a lot for me,” cadet Jason Hogan said.

Around 150 students currently enrolled in this program will graduate in the coming weeks and they say the skills learned there will help them in their lifetime.

You can find more information on how to register for the next challenge on their website.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a serious crash in Lexington.
Young boy dead after Lexington crash
Ky. police investigating threat made to university, hospital
Oscar Tshiebwe against Mississippi State on Jan. 25, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe announces if he’s staying at UK or going to NBA
File image
Coroner: 17-year-old killed in Madison County crash
Liana Craven was diagnosed with cancer, and she wrote down a bucket list of things she wanted...
Ky. hospice patient marries high school sweetheart

Latest News

Gov. Beshear promises action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Camps and sports are part of summer fun for children, especially with this year feeling more...
More workers than usual needed for seasonal jobs this summer
90-year-old Leonard Harris returns to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball
90-year-old returns to Ky. school weeks after heart attack to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball again
90-year-old Leonard Harris returns to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball
Leonard Harris returns to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Forensics experts aid investigation of boy found dead inside suitcase