Lexington officials make plans to address affordable housing

Lexington’s affordable housing crisis is set to be addressed in this year’s budget.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s affordable housing crisis is set to be addressed in this year’s budget. Mayor Linda Gorton laid out the plans on Tuesday, saying it takes the city’s commitment to “the next level.”

Activists and realtors said the affordable options are becoming harder and harder to find.

Just in the last two years, the number of single-family homes for sale under $250,000 have dropped from 705 at this point in 2019, to just under 400 this year. The median sale price has jumped in that time as well.

You could say it’s a sign of the times.

“We are seeing a rapid escalation in property value,” said Rusty Underwood, realtor and president of the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors.

The price tag for a home in Lexington is climbing, meaning for many families, the dream of owning a home becomes more of a financial nightmare.

“I think that really happens in all categories and price points of homes. It just depends on the person’s unique scenario,” Underwood said.

Mayor Gorton said she’s setting aside an additional amount of more than $3 million for affordable housing in the city.

“This is a great shot in the arm to our affordable housing program,” Gorton said.

“We’re very grateful for everything the mayor is doing in generating additional affordable housing. Our affordable housing is really going to be dependent upon the creativity between public and private partnership,” Underwood said.

Underwood said the demand for housing especially in Fayette County, is much higher than the supply, and in turn drives up costs. He said there is a solution, but it could take some work from city leaders.

“Our ability to generate additional affordable housing is going to really depend on planning and zoning creativity at this point,” Underwood said.

Since 2014, the city has invested $350 million in affordable housing in Lexington, and on top of that, this budget adds an additional $2 million.

