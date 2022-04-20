Mayor Gorton’s proposed budget sets aside funds for ‘mobile grocery store’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re diving more into Mayor Linda Gorton’s budget proposal.

She’s set aside $260,000 for a new mobile food program here in the city. That move has been discussed for the last two years. It could be a game-changer for fighting food insecurity in Lexington.

“Just about every council district in our city experiences food insecurity due to the lack of supermarket access,” said Tiffany Brown, equity and implementation officer for Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

That lack of access can look like a number of things.

“Be it transportation or just location. We just don’t have enough of local produce or produce in general being accessible,” said Brown. “It’s one thing to build a grocery store, but it’s another thing for individuals to have to figure out how they’re going to get there.”

So, if you can’t get to the grocery store, why not bring the grocery store to you?

“It would be a truck with a trailer that would be a single-aisle grocery store,” said Brown.

Brown says other cities have started their own programs just like this one, the closest being in Louisville. The groundwork for Lexington’s program began in 2020 as a recommendation in the city’s racial justice equality report.

The program is cashless, but it would accept SNAP, EBT, debit, and credit cards.

Brown says one of the important things to remember is that the food you would be getting through this program is the same quality of food that you’re going to be getting from the grocery store.

“It’s not going to be any less, except this food will be even more fresh because it will be stocked every day,” said Brown.

Brown says details still need to be ironed out before a rollout date can be set, but she says people she’s spoken with say this program is something they’re looking forward to.

